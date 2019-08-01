Fitch names main rating weakness of banks in Kazakhstan

1 August 2019 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 11:02
Kazakhstan eyes new 'green' projects (Exclusive)
Economy 08:00
Ambassador: Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan almost doubles
Politics 31 July 20:20
Int'l airport in Kazakhstan sees passenger traffic increase
Economy 31 July 18:17
Economy lending up in Kazakhstan
Finance 31 July 16:29
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for supply of bearings
Tenders 31 July 15:51
Latest
Azerbaijani Finance Minister: MIGA loan not needed for SGC
Oil&Gas 11:22
Azerbaijani poultry factory exports eggs to Afghanistan
Economy 11:21
Britain to spend an extra £2.1 billion on no-deal Brexit planning
Other News 11:12
Turkish-Georgian trade decreases by more than $20M
Economy 11:02
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 11:02
Iran commissions Heris Thermal Power Plant
Oil&Gas 11:02
Number of tourists visiting Georgia through Azerbaijan growing
Economy 10:58
Cargo transportation to Azerbaijan via Georgia’s Batumi port revealed
Economy 10:51
BMW second quarter hit by rising costs of manufacturing, emissions
Other News 10:44