Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

24 August 2019 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

August 12

-

August 19

1.7

August 13

-

August 20

1.7

August 14

1.7

August 21

1.7

August 15

1.7

August 22

1.7

August 16

1.7

August 23

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.004 manats or 0.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8843 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

August 12

-

August 19

1.8856

August 13

-

August 20

1.8846

August 14

1.8992

August 21

1.8859

August 15

1.8958

August 22

1.8840

August 16

1.8876

August 23

1.8816

Average weekly

1.8942

Average weekly

1.8843

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0257 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

August 12

-

August 19

0.0256

August 13

-

August 20

0.0254

August 14

0.0262

August 21

0.0256

August 15

0.0258

August 22

0.0258

August 16

0.0257

August 23

0.0259

Average weekly

0.0259

Average weekly

0.0257

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0099 manats or 2 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2986 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

August 12

-

August 19

0.3045

August 13

-

August 20

0.3010

August 14

0.3047

August 21

0.2965

August 15

0.3044

August 22

0.2966

August 16

0.3056

August 23

0.2946

Average weekly

0.3049

Average weekly

0.2986

In connection with the Eid-al-Fitr holiday, the manat exchange rate against world currencies wasn’t formed on August 12-13.

---

