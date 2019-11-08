Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 8

8 November 2019 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 8 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 37.59 manat to 2,497 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by slightly over one manat and amounted to 28.9 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 39.1 manat and amounted to 1,540 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 2.1 manat to 3,056 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 8, 2019

Nov. 7, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,497.8780

2,535.4735

Silver

XAG

28.9124

29.9718

Platinum

XPT
1,540.2000

1,579.3340

Palladium

XPD
3,056.2600

3,054.0670

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 8)

