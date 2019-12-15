Azerbaijan discloses volume of customs duties since early 2019

15 December 2019 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee (SCC) transferred over 3.9 billion manat ($2.3 billion) to the state budget from January through November 2019, which is 22.4 percent more than in the same period of last year, Trend reports referring to data provided by the SCC.

From January through November 2019, customs duties amounted to 998.8 million manat ($588.7 million), or 25 percent of all revenues, VAT – 2.7 billion manat ($1.6 billion), or 68 percent, excise taxes – 230.8 million manat ($136 million), or 6 percent, road tax – 41.6 million manat ($24.5 million), or 1 percent.

Compared to November 2018, the proceeds from customs duties in November 2019 increased by 23.1 percent, from VAT - by 40.3 percent, from road tax - by 11.2 percent, from excise taxes - decreased by 20.6 percent.

The State Customs Committee transferred over 3.6 billion manat ($2.1 billion) from January through October 2018. The total amount of revenues since the beginning of the year increased by 9.3 percent during November.

Revenues to the state budget through SCC are formed from customs duties, value added tax (VAT), excise tax and road tax.

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

