Gold price in Azerbaijan drastically falls

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.12

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The price of gold sharply dropped in Azerbaijan on August 12 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold fell by 231.489 manat or $136.17 (6.75 percent) and amounted to 3,200.344 manat ($1,882.56) per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 8.1251 manat or $4.78 (16.5 percent) per ounce and amounted to 41.0134 manat ($24.13).

The price of platinum went down by 85.663 manat or $50.39 (5.12 percent) and amounted to 1,585.964 manat ($932.92) per ounce.

The price of palladium fell by 148.308 manat or $87.24 (3.9 percent) per day and amounted to 3,662.803 manat ($2,154.59) per ounce.

In monthly terms, the price of gold spiked by 137.751 manat or $81.03 (12.1 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 9.367 manat or $5.51 (29.6 percent), platinum soared by 167.212 manat or $98.36 (11.8 percent) per ounce, and palladium surged by 355.776 manat or $209.28 (10.8 percent).

Precious markets Aug.12, 2020 Aug.11, 2020 July 12, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,200.344 3,431.833 3,062.593 -231.489 -6.75 +137.751 +4.5 Silver XAG 41.0134 49.1385 31.6464 -8.1251 -16.5 +9.367 +29.6 Platinum XPT 1,585.964 1,671.627 1,418.752 +85.663 +5.12 +167.212 +11.8 Palladium XPD 3,662.803 3,811.111 3,307.027 -148.308 -3.9 +355.776 +10.8

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.12)

