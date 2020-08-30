Euro continues to rise in price against manat (REVIEW)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Aug. 17 1.7 Aug. 24 1.7 Aug. 18 1.7 Aug. 25 1.7 Aug. 19 1.7 Aug. 26 1.7 Aug. 20 1.7 Aug. 27 1.7 Aug. 21 1.7 Aug. 28 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0135 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0102 manat, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0096 manat (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Aug. 17 2.0156 Aug. 24 2.0052 Aug. 18 2.0219 Aug. 25 2.008 Aug. 19 2.0284 Aug. 26 2.008 Aug. 20 2.0141 Aug. 27 2.0114 Aug. 21 2.0190 Aug. 28 2.0187 Average weekly 2.0198 Average weekly 2.0102

The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0226 manat, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0006 manat (2.5 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Aug. 17 0.0233 Aug. 24 0.0228 Aug. 18 0.0231 Aug. 25 0.0228 Aug. 19 0.0232 Aug. 26 0.0226 Aug. 20 0.0232 Aug. 27 0.0225 Aug. 21 0.0230 Aug. 28 0.0227 Average weekly 0.0232 Average weekly 0.0226

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0007 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.231 manat, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0005 manat (0.2 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Aug. 17 0.2307 Aug. 24 0.2321 Aug. 18 0.2302 Aug. 25 0.2304 Aug. 19 0.2305 Aug. 26 0.23 Aug. 20 0.2331 Aug. 27 0.2311 Aug. 21 0.2331 Aug. 28 0.2314 Average weekly 0.2315 Average weekly 0.231

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Евро продолжает дорожать к манату (ОБЗОР)

БАКУ /Trend/ - На текущей неделе официальный курс маната по отношению к доллару, установленный Центральным банком Азербайджана (ЦБА), остался без изменений, сообщает в субботу Trend.