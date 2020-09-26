Iranian currency rates for September 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies for September 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased compared to September 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,857 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 26 Iranian rial on September 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,530 53,350 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,214 45,486 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,599 4,655 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,390 4,410 1 Danish krone DKK 6,577 6,577 1 Indian rupee INR 570 569 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,047 137,076 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,373 25,258 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,785 39,834 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,373 31,325 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,484 27,430 1 South African rand ZAR 2,456 2,450 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,480 5,457 1 Russian ruble RUB 538 547 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,521 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,516 29,575 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,475 30,532 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,503 49,515 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,267 2,272 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,450 35,385 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,634 30,731 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,156 6,160 100 Thai baths THB 132,848 132,816 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,069 10,085 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,760 35,844 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 48,857 48,951 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,823 9,854 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,767 12,912 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,811 2,819 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,092 16,120 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,627 86,537 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,067 4,070 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 322,724 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,670 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 292,949 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,530 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 274,000-277,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials.