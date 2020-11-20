Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 20

Finance 20 November 2020 10:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 2.0206 manat respectively for Nov. 20.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies

Nov.20, 2020

Nov.19, 2020

Oct.20, 2020

Nov.20, 2019

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

2.0206

2.0141

2.0021

1.8823

0.0065

0.0185

0.1383

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

0.0222

0.0224

0.0219

0.0266

-0.0002

0.0003

-0.0044

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.2249

0.2203

0.2157

0.2978

0.0046

0.0092

-0.0729

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

1.24

1.2402

1.1974

1.1588

-0.0002

0.0426

0.0812

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.0212

0.0212

0.0219

0.0285

0

-0.0007

-0.0073

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.6646

0.6667

0.6621

0.8312

-0.0021

0.0025

-0.1666

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.3202

0.317

0.3031

0.4048

0.0032

0.0171

-0.0846

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0

0

0

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.1104

0.1096

0.1027

0.115

0.0008

0.0077

-0.0046

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.1527

0.1524

0.1492

0.1453

0.0003

0.0035

0.0074

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.0767

0.0764

0.0734

0.0736

0.0003

0.0033

0.0031

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2244

0.2244

0.2162

0.216

0

0.0082

0.0084

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.2586

0.2589

0.2542

0.2418

-0.0003

0.0044

0.0168

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2712

0.2702

0.269

0.2519

0.0010

0.0022

0.0193

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.5157

0.5162

0.5285

0.5717

-0.0005

-0.0128

-0.0560

1 British pound

1 GBP

0.2193

0.2193

0.2194

0.2172

0

-0.0001

0.0021

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0229

0.0229

0.0232

0.0237

0

-0.0003

-0.0008

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

2.2572

2.2498

2.2006

2.195

0.0074

0.0566

0.0622

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.012

0.012

0.0116

0.0121

0

0.0004

-0.0001

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

0.004

0.004

0.004

0.004

0

0

0

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.1979

0.1976

0.1926

0.1761

0.0003

0.0053

0.0218

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.8686

1.866

1.8685

1.7166

0.0026

0.0001

0.1520

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

0.5081

0.5077

0.5021

0.4908

0.0004

0.0060

0.0173

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

1.3011

1.2991

1.2888

1.2801

0.0020

0.0123

0.0210

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

5.5629

5.5596

5.5536

5.6022

0.0033

0.0093

-0.0393

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.004

0.004

0.004

0.0044

0

0

-0.0004

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.0201

0.0201

0.021

0.0235

0

-0.0009

-0.0034

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.1127

0.1124

0.1125

0.1125

0.0003

0.0002

0.0002

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.4159

0.4151

0.4101

0.4087

0.0008

0.0058

0.0072

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0841

0.0835

0.0801

0.0877

0.0006

0.0040

-0.0036

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.099

0.0994

0.1

0.0971

-0.0004

-0.0010

0.0019

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.109

0.1088

0.1082

0.1055

0.0002

0.0008

0.0035

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.1892

0.1884

0.1821

0.1857

0.0008

0.0071

0.0035

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0164

0.0164

0.0164

0.0179

0

0

-0.0015

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

0.4518

0.4513

0.4375

0.4386

0.0005

0.0143

0.0132

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

1.266

1.2652

1.2526

1.2488

0.0008

0.0134

0.0172

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

1 SDR

0.4533

0.4533

0.4533

0.4533

0

0

0

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

2.4196

2.4236

2.4049

2.3398

-0.0040

0.0147

0.0798

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0596

0.0596

0.0592

0.0557

0

0.0004

0.0039

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1504

0.1504

0.1645

0.1754

0

-0.0141

-0.0250

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4857

0.4857

0.4857

0.4857

0

0

0

1 Ukrainian hryvna

1 UAH

0.0599

0.0603

0.06

0.0704

-0.0004

-0.0001

-0.0105

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.6377

1.6382

1.611

1.5666

-0.0005

0.0267

0.0711

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.1777

1.1741

1.1192

1.0915

0.0036

0.0585

0.0862

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
€800 billion needed for large-scale offshore renewable energy technologies
€800 billion needed for large-scale offshore renewable energy technologies
Germany reports 22,609 new daily COVID-19 cases
Germany reports 22,609 new daily COVID-19 cases
Five injured in stabbing in German town, suspect arrested
Five injured in stabbing in German town, suspect arrested
Loading Bars
Latest
International investors consider issuing sovereign Eurobonds in Uzbek soums Finance 11:31
Georgia sees increase in Import Price Index Business 11:26
Turkey congratulates Azerbaijani people on returning to native Aghdam Turkey 11:26
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender to buy UPS Tenders 11:23
Turkmenistan, IMF intend to attract investment in joint projects Finance 11:23
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan agree on developing investments protection Business 11:12
TANAP to reach full capacity of 16 bcm in 2022 Oil&Gas 11:09
Azerbaijan's real GDP to recover in 2021 - S&P Global Ratings Finance 11:09
Azerbaijan's Social Development Fund for IDPs announces winner of tender Construction 11:05
New enterprise for reinforced concrete products manufacture opened in Turkmenistan Business 10:59
Azerbaijan reduces imports of Ukrainian products Business 10:48
Share of employer's liability insurance in Azerbaijan declines Finance 10:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 20 Finance 10:45
S&P Global Ratings talks on Uzbekistan's insurance companies Finance 10:45
India has exciting opportunities for investment in urbanization, PM Modi tells investors Other News 10:40
Uzbek automobile factory to master electric buses production by 2022 Transport 10:39
Turkey says Azerbaijani lands being returned to their real owners Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:31
BOTAS discloses ACG oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 10:23
Azerbaijan's state committee talks impact of COVID-19 on local tourism Tourism 10:16
€800 billion needed for large-scale offshore renewable energy technologies Oil&Gas 10:13
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 20 Uzbekistan 09:59
Turkmenistan, UN review results of joint action plan for current year Business 09:58
Armenian general who announced use of 'Iskandar' missile in Karabakh summoned for interrogation Armenia 09:51
Azerbaijan's Azerishig working on supplying power to strategic facilities in liberated lands (PHOTO) Economy 09:47
Armenian lobby trying to realize its claims using French politicians Politics 09:46
Amazon lays off staff at Prime Air drone project US 09:44
Turkey welcomes liberation of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district from occupation - government Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
UN agencies complete mission to assess damage in conflict-affected districts of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 09:28
Iran to release essential materials for home appliances industry Business 09:24
Iran to release more imported rice from customs Business 09:22
Exports of Georgian products in October increases - Minister Business 08:49
Largest fuel importers report losses in Georgia Oil&Gas 08:48
Trade lending remains priority for Georgian banks Business 08:48
IMF leadership to review agreement with Georgia Business 08:47
Almost 2,000 coronavirus patients died in US in past 24 hours US 08:38
Units of Azerbaijani army enter Aghdam district - MoD Politics 08:12
WHO warns against remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment Other News 08:05
Kazakhstan adds almost 800 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:36
Kazakhstan names projected value of state budget revenues Finance 07:01
Georgia recount confirms Biden victory US 06:25
U.S. travel restrictions with Canada, Mexico extended through Dec. 21 US 05:43
Azerbaijan reduces import of trucks and tractors from Georgia Business 05:01
Biden says lawsuit against US administration for refusing to concede possible US 04:45
Germany reports 22,609 new daily COVID-19 cases Europe 04:12
Five injured in stabbing in German town, suspect arrested Europe 03:33
Czech Republic extends COVID-19 state of emergency Europe 02:57
EU would lift COVID-19 restrictions gradually, chief executive says Europe 02:13
UK records another 22,915 coronavirus cases with 501 deaths Europe 01:29
Death toll from Iota slowly rises in Central America amid ongoing rescue efforts Other News 00:48
Aghdam district being transferred to Azerbaijani Armed Forces today Politics 00:02
29 years ago Armenia shot down Azerbaijani chopper with high-ranking officials on board Politics 00:01
Georgian chief epidemiologist hospitalized Georgia 19 November 23:30
Coronavirus cases, death toll continue to rise in Turkey as recoveries cross 364,000 Turkey 19 November 23:20
Italy interested in broader economic ties with Iran Business 19 November 23:15
Kapitalbank and Abu Dhabi Uzbek Investment have new plans to finance small business Uzbekistan 19 November 23:00
Serbia reports record-high number of new daily coronavirus cases Europe 19 November 22:35
Israel says to set up largest solar power plant Israel 19 November 22:12
Azerbaijani judoka Orkhan Safarov becomes European champion (PHOTO) Society 19 November 21:58
Expert warns of major earthquake in Tekirdag province Turkey 19 November 21:52
Azerbaijan's revenues from electricity exports to Georgia decline Business 19 November 21:47
Iran's new amb. submits credentials to South Africa President Politics 19 November 21:47
Iranian FM due in Azerbaijan Politics 19 November 21:03
Uzbekistan imported car tires worth $34 million from China in Jan-Sept 2020 Uzbekistan 19 November 21:00
UK PM announces largest military investment since Cold War Europe 19 November 20:34
Trump campaign drops Michigan lawsuit: statement US 19 November 20:09
Azerbaijan clearing Fuzuli district of mines - executive power Society 19 November 19:45
Georgia makes decision on mortgage subsidy program for 2021 Business 19 November 19:44
EU allows import of pet food from Georgia Business 19 November 19:27
Armenians completely destroy cemetery in Fuzuli district (PHOTO) Politics 19 November 19:19
No building left intact in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, liberated from Armenia's occupation (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 November 19:18
Georgia approves state program to support foreign investment projects Business 19 November 19:00
Azerbaijani troops destroy Armenian military equipment in Fuzuli (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 November 18:40
Georgia reveals number of cattle exported to Azerbaijan Business 19 November 18:39
Georgia and Azerbaijan increase tea imports Business 19 November 18:37
Kazakhstan improving railway transportation quality Transport 19 November 18:02
Volume of building materials imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan disclosed Business 19 November 17:52
Issue related to ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region resolved with US participation – Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 November 17:30
Azerbaijani tobacco growers harvesting bountiful crop - agriculture ministry Economy 19 November 17:21
Volume of fruit exports from Turkmenistan to EAEU countries published Business 19 November 17:19
Armenians used homemade missile launchers, applied by terrorists, in Karabakh hostilities - ANAMA (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 November 17:15
Geostat reveals volume of natural gas imported from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 19 November 17:11
KAZ Minerals looks to postpone court hearing on acquisition Business 19 November 17:10
Azerbaijan reveals details on allowed activities during tightened quarantine Society 19 November 16:56
New special purpose vehicles delivered to Baku (PHOTO) Society 19 November 16:53
French Le Monde publishes news about Azerbaijani refugees Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 November 16:48
Azerbaijan increases import of cars from Georgia Business 19 November 16:47
Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan declines Business 19 November 16:46
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals data on loans for energy sector Finance 19 November 16:43
Azerbaijani government agencies' interest in consulting services growing despite pandemic Finance 19 November 16:34
Volume of lending to Azerbaijan's agricultural sector edges up Finance 19 November 16:27
Iranian minister talks freeway development Transport 19 November 16:23
Iran plans to launch air taxis Business 19 November 16:20
Iran's airports to provide services to private aircraft Transport 19 November 16:12
Kazakhstan, Belgium trade surges despite COVID-19 Business 19 November 16:10
World’s domestic natural gas consumption near 4 trillion cubic meters Oil&Gas 19 November 16:09
Iran to launch multiple infrastructure projects Transport 19 November 16:06
Kazakhstan's export value to Spain down twofold Business 19 November 16:01
Georgia talks infrastructure works in Batumi International Airport Construction 19 November 16:00
Turkmenhimiya extends tender for turnkey construction of production complex Tenders 19 November 15:57
Skyup airlines to launch Kyiv-Tbilisi-Kyiv Charter flights in December Transport 19 November 15:55
All news