Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

This week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased in price by 1 manat (0.03 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,142.528 manat, which is 2.2 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Nov. 30 3,010.17 Dec. 7 3,123.52 Dec. 1 3,036.12 Dec. 8 3,178.11 Dec. 2 3,077.53 Dec. 9 3,161.41 Dec. 3 3,120.67 Dec. 10 3,127.082 Dec. 4 3,132.99 Dec. 11 3,122.52 Average weekly 3,075.496 Average weekly 3,142.528

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.1599 manat (0.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.162 manat, which is 3.7 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Nov. 30 37.4283 Dec. 7 40.8905 Dec. 1 38.8601 Dec. 8 41.975 Dec. 2 40.2988 Dec. 9 41.3708 Dec. 3 40.844 Dec. 10 40.8414 Dec. 4 40.9743 Dec. 11 40.7306 Average weekly 39.6811 Average weekly 41.162

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 18.43 manat (1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,746.52 manat, which is 2.8 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Nov. 30 1,633.55 Dec. 7 1,771.18 Dec. 1 1,673.73 Dec. 8 1,744.78 Dec. 2 1,685.03 Dec. 9 1,752.84 Dec. 3 1,726.66 Dec. 10 1,711.05 Dec. 4 1,775.72 Dec. 11 1,752.75 Average weekly 1,698.938 Average weekly 1,746.52

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 6.04 manat (0.15 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,961.693 manat, which is 2.6 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Nov. 30 4,110.63 Dec. 7 4,005.63 Dec. 1 4,068.93 Dec. 8 3,978.73 Dec. 2 4,089.55 Dec. 9 3,935.89 Dec. 3 4,086.87 Dec. 10 3,888.623 Dec. 4 3,991.59 Dec. 11 3,999.59 Average weekly 4,069.514 Average weekly 3,961.693

