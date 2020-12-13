Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
This week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased in price by 1 manat (0.03 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,142.528 manat, which is 2.2 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Nov. 30
|
3,010.17
|
Dec. 7
|
3,123.52
|
Dec. 1
|
3,036.12
|
Dec. 8
|
3,178.11
|
Dec. 2
|
3,077.53
|
Dec. 9
|
3,161.41
|
Dec. 3
|
3,120.67
|
Dec. 10
|
3,127.082
|
Dec. 4
|
3,132.99
|
Dec. 11
|
3,122.52
|
Average weekly
|
3,075.496
|
Average weekly
|
3,142.528
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.1599 manat (0.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.162 manat, which is 3.7 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Nov. 30
|
37.4283
|
Dec. 7
|
40.8905
|
Dec. 1
|
38.8601
|
Dec. 8
|
41.975
|
Dec. 2
|
40.2988
|
Dec. 9
|
41.3708
|
Dec. 3
|
40.844
|
Dec. 10
|
40.8414
|
Dec. 4
|
40.9743
|
Dec. 11
|
40.7306
|
Average weekly
|
39.6811
|
Average weekly
|
41.162
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 18.43 manat (1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,746.52 manat, which is 2.8 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Nov. 30
|
1,633.55
|
Dec. 7
|
1,771.18
|
Dec. 1
|
1,673.73
|
Dec. 8
|
1,744.78
|
Dec. 2
|
1,685.03
|
Dec. 9
|
1,752.84
|
Dec. 3
|
1,726.66
|
Dec. 10
|
1,711.05
|
Dec. 4
|
1,775.72
|
Dec. 11
|
1,752.75
|
Average weekly
|
1,698.938
|
Average weekly
|
1,746.52
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 6.04 manat (0.15 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,961.693 manat, which is 2.6 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Nov. 30
|
4,110.63
|
Dec. 7
|
4,005.63
|
Dec. 1
|
4,068.93
|
Dec. 8
|
3,978.73
|
Dec. 2
|
4,089.55
|
Dec. 9
|
3,935.89
|
Dec. 3
|
4,086.87
|
Dec. 10
|
3,888.623
|
Dec. 4
|
3,991.59
|
Dec. 11
|
3,999.59
|
Average weekly
|
4,069.514
|
Average weekly
|
3,961.693
----
