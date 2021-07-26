Gold price rises in Azerbaijan

Finance 26 July 2021 10:20 (UTC+04:00)
Gold price rises in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on July 26, with the exception of gold, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, an ounce of gold rose by 5.083 manat or $2.99 (0.17 percent), amounting to 3,070.6165 manat or $1,806, and an ounce of silver fell by 0.1153 manat or 6 cents (0.27 percent), amounting to 42.978 manat or $25.28. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 47.09 manat or $27.7 (2.53 percent) and amounted to 1,813.832 manat or $1,067, and per ounce of palladium - by 95.3615 manat or $56.1 (2.06 percent), amounting to 4,543,165 manat or $2,672.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 49.657 manat or $29.2 (1.6 percent), and an ounce of silver - decreased by 1.2962 manat or 76 cents (2.9 percent).

The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 55.403 manat or $32.59 (3 percent), and per ounce of palladium - increased by 33.9575 manat or $19.97 (0.8 percent).

On annual basis, gold fell by 136.187 manat or $80.11 (4.2 percent), while silver rose by 4.5724 manat or $2.69 (11.9 percent). Platinum rose in price by 274 manat or $161.1 (17.8 percent), and palladium - by 909.2195 manat or $534.8 (25 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

July 26, 2021

3,070.6165

42.978

1,813.832

4,543.165

July 23, 2021

3,065.5335

43.0933

1,860.922

4,638.5265

June 26, 2021

3,020.9595

44.2742

1,869.235

4,509.2075

July 26, 2020

3,206.8035

38.4056

1,539.826

3,633.9455

Change in a day:

in man.

5.083

-0.1153

-47.09

-95.3615

in %

0.17

-0.27

-2.53

-2.06

Change in a month

in man.

49.657

-1.2962

-55.403

33.9575

in %

1.6

-2.9

-3

0.8

Change in a year

in man.

-136.187

4.5724

274.006

909.2195

in %

-4.2

11.9

17.8

25

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

