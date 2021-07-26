Gold price rises in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on July 26, with the exception of gold, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
According to the CBA, an ounce of gold rose by 5.083 manat or $2.99 (0.17 percent), amounting to 3,070.6165 manat or $1,806, and an ounce of silver fell by 0.1153 manat or 6 cents (0.27 percent), amounting to 42.978 manat or $25.28. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 47.09 manat or $27.7 (2.53 percent) and amounted to 1,813.832 manat or $1,067, and per ounce of palladium - by 95.3615 manat or $56.1 (2.06 percent), amounting to 4,543,165 manat or $2,672.
In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 49.657 manat or $29.2 (1.6 percent), and an ounce of silver - decreased by 1.2962 manat or 76 cents (2.9 percent).
The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 55.403 manat or $32.59 (3 percent), and per ounce of palladium - increased by 33.9575 manat or $19.97 (0.8 percent).
On annual basis, gold fell by 136.187 manat or $80.11 (4.2 percent), while silver rose by 4.5724 manat or $2.69 (11.9 percent). Platinum rose in price by 274 manat or $161.1 (17.8 percent), and palladium - by 909.2195 manat or $534.8 (25 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
July 26, 2021
|
3,070.6165
|
42.978
|
1,813.832
|
4,543.165
|
July 23, 2021
|
3,065.5335
|
43.0933
|
1,860.922
|
4,638.5265
|
June 26, 2021
|
3,020.9595
|
44.2742
|
1,869.235
|
4,509.2075
|
July 26, 2020
|
3,206.8035
|
38.4056
|
1,539.826
|
3,633.9455
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
5.083
|
-0.1153
|
-47.09
|
-95.3615
|
in %
|
0.17
|
-0.27
|
-2.53
|
-2.06
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
49.657
|
-1.2962
|
-55.403
|
33.9575
|
in %
|
1.6
|
-2.9
|
-3
|
0.8
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
-136.187
|
4.5724
|
274.006
|
909.2195
|
in %
|
-4.2
|
11.9
|
17.8
|
25
