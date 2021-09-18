Iranian currency rates for September 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 28 have decreased compared to September 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,277 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Sept.18 Iranian rial on Sept.16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,772 58,099 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,119 45,677 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,844 4,892 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,833 4,889 1 Danish krone DKK 6,627 6,671 1 Indian rupee INR 571 572 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,584 139,687 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,058 24,763 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,200 38,389 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,398 5,397 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,971 33,174 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,577 29,827 1 South African rand ZAR 2,851 2,904 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,865 4,977 1 Russian ruble RUB 577 580 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,559 30,755 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,156 31,306 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,303 49,340 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,105 2,106 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,475 35,542 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,294 9,295 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,496 6,530 100 Thai baths THB 126,132 127,624 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,070 10,098 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,566 35,935 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,277 49,604 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,873 9,853 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,506 13,528 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,950 2,949 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,906 16,887 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,942 84,413 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,704 3,707 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 312,457 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,315 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,150 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,812 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 319,000-322,000 rials.

