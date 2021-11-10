Iranian currency rates for November 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to November 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,662 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.10 Iranian rial on Nov.9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,906 56,964 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,044 45,990 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,900 4,899 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,926 4,939 1 Danish krone DKK 6,543 6,545 1 Indian rupee INR 567 569 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,230 139,216 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,501 24,672 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,207 37,120 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,392 5,393 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,713 33,758 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,909 30,126 1 South African rand ZAR 2,788 2,816 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,318 4,338 1 Russian ruble RUB 593 590 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,946 31,199 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,162 31,179 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,135 49,275 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,083 2,084 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,252 35,339 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,217 9,216 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,572 6,571 100 Thai baths THB 128,171 127,539 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,120 10,107 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,630 35,578 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 48,662 48,681 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,782 9,787 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,326 13,291 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,947 2,944 1 Afghan afghani AFN 461 461 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,239 17,180 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,682 83,884 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,728 3,729 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,019 12,013

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 314,105 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,100 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,625 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,847 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 277,000-280,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 321,000-324,000 rials.

