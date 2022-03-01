Azerbaijani Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves grow
The foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) grew as of late February 2022, Trend reports with reference to the CBA.
According to the CBA, this figure amounted to $7.15 billion, up by $80 million (1.21 percent) since early 2022 and by 12.4 percent compared to late February 2021.
The foreign exchange reserves amounted to $6.36 billion as of early 2021, reminded the bank.
Earlier, CBA Chairman Elman Rustamov stressed that Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed $52.2 billion, which shows the stability of the national currency. Rustamov added that Azerbaijan maintains macroeconomic stability.
