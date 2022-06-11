Iranian currency rates for June 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 3 currencies have grown and 29 have decreased in price, compared to June 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,185 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 11 Iranian rial on June 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,776 52,737 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,477 43,077 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,193 4,295 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,339 4,454 1 Danish krone DKK 5,941 6,064 1 Indian rupee INR 538 541 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,889 137,019 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,768 20,945 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,297 31,338 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,850 33,539 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,718 27,174 1 South African rand ZAR 2,653 2,751 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,458 2,451 1 Russian ruble RUB 719 692 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,615 30,318 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,279 30,552 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 45,214 45,326 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,169 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,596 33,794 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,788 8,794 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,260 6,285 100 Thai baths THB 120,850 121,974 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,544 9,559 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,735 33,452 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,185 45,108 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,626 9,672 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,265 14,265 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,871 2,899 1 Afghan afghani AFN 474 474 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,432 12,432 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 79,116 79,283 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,809 3,762 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 277,002 rials, and the price of $1 is 263,304 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,562 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,578 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 340,000-343,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur