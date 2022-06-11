...
Iranian currency rates for June 11

Finance Materials 11 June 2022 09:19
Iranian currency rates for June 11

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 3 currencies have grown and 29 have decreased in price, compared to June 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,185 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 11

Iranian rial on June 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,776

52,737

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,477

43,077

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,193

4,295

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,339

4,454

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,941

6,064

1 Indian rupee

INR

538

541

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,889

137,019

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,768

20,945

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,297

31,338

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,850

33,539

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,718

27,174

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,653

2,751

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,458

2,451

1 Russian ruble

RUB

719

692

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,615

30,318

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,279

30,552

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

45,214

45,326

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,169

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,596

33,794

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,788

8,794

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,260

6,285

100 Thai baths

THB

120,850

121,974

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,544

9,559

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,735

33,452

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,185

45,108

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,626

9,672

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,265

14,265

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,871

2,899

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

474

474

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,432

12,432

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

79,116

79,283

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,809

3,762

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 277,002 rials, and the price of $1 is 263,304 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 262,562 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,578 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 340,000-343,000 rials.

