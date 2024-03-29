Azerbaijan establishes technical committee in field of electric energy and renewables

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijan has established a technical committee in the sphere of electric power and renewable energy sources, Trend reports, referring to Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

This technical committee was established by the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization, which is subordinate to the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision.

The Tech Committee's charter and organizational structure have been accepted, and it has been assigned the index "AZSTAND/TK 46" on the standards of "Electric and Renewable Energy".

"The purpose of the Technical Committee is to ensure the participation of stakeholders in the creation of a regulatory documentation base in such areas as the formation of a competitive environment in the electricity market, ensuring the efficient operation of electric power industry entities, stimulating the use of renewables in electricity generation, efficient use of energy resources, and ensuring energy efficiency," the press release of the Ministry of Energy specified.

