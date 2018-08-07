American company may implement projects in Uzbek IT industry (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The American IT company EPAM Systems and the Uzbek Mirzo Ulugbek Innovation Center (MUIC) may implement joint projects in IT industry of Uzbekistan, a source in the American company told Trend.

According to the company representative, the sides are also willing to cooperate in creation of conditions for advanced training of IT professionals in Uzbekistan and sharing advanced international experience in conducting IT business.

The source, however, noted that the process is in early stage yet and only explanatory meetings were held.

It was earlier reported that Minister for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of Uzbekistan Azim Akhmedkhadjaev met with EPAM Systems CEO and President Arkadiy Dobkin, who arrived in Uzbekistan to get acquainted with the potential of the country’s IT industry.

Dobkin also visited the MUIC, where the sides discussed prospects for establishment of cooperation.

EPAM Systems, also known as EPAM, is a global provider of software engineering and IT consulting services headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania, US. The company was founded in 1993 and currently has software development centers and branch offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia with over 25,000 employees worldwide.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news