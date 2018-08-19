Azerbaijan’s single call center processing requests for tourism services

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The single reference service "155" has begun to process requests for tourism services at Sebeke Travel Services platform of Azerbaijan’s postal operator Azerpost LLC, Azerpost told Trend.

Tourism services on the Sebeke Travel Services centralized platform were launched by the postal operator in May 2017. The platform offers tours to popular destinations, both abroad and within the country. Tourism services can also be viewed through the portal www.esebeke.az .

Currently, "155" processes requests of citizens (in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages) for telephone services, Internet, postal and financial services.

"155" call center can be contacted regarding the services of "Baku Telephone Communication" LLC, Aztelekom, Azerpost, Information-Computing Center, AzEuroTel, Azdatacom, Az.net and Bakinternet. In the future, the range of services will be expanded.

