Nar will support athletes with disabilities

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Continuing its corporate social responsibility strategy (CSR) aimed at youth and sports, Nar will support the “Umid” sports club, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Mobile operator will contribute to preparation of club members for participating at European and World championships, in order to acquire the license for Paralympic Games. In addition to that, Nar will also support the sportsmen in their participation at XVI Summer Paralympic Games, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan in 2020. Within the framework of this project, Nar will cover all the costs related to sportsmen’s gear and other.

Note that “Umid” sports club, established in 2008 focuses mainly on athletics, swimming, judo and children’s’ chess. During this period, “Umid” sports club has raised champions of the country, Europe and the World, as well as the Olympics finalists. At the same time, the club’s representatives have won golden, silver and bronze medals in athletics and swimming at European and World championships and Paralympic Games.

In accordance with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, Nar always supports the youth and sports in our country. The main purpose is to support youth and teenagers engaged in sports, as well as the sportsmen with physical limitations in representing Azerbaijan on the world scale.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar brand) has started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The Nar brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 7500 base stations, covering 97 percent of the country’s territory (except for occupied territories), Nar provides more than 2.2 million subscribers with the high quality services.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news