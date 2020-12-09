Several mobile stations commissioned in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.9

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The project ‘Such are matters’ of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has issued video footage on the creation of the first mobile network in the Karabakh region, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The footage presenters provided detailed information on the process of creating the first mobile communication network in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

It was noted that the first Azerbaijani communications engineers who visited the liberated territories built the Zafar station in Jabrayil. They also built and commissioned the ‘SHAKIR’ (Shusha-Agdam-Kalbajar Implementation Radio) station, as well as the Shusha station in the center of Shusha city.

The ministry, on the basis of modern technologies, will build telecommunications and postal infrastructure, expand television and radio broadcasting coverage, and provide modern passenger transportation services in the liberated territories.

The population of the liberated territories will be provided with high-quality transport, telecommunication, and postal services.

