US company to hold online event for Azerbaijani audience

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

An online event of the Azerbaijani office of the US Slack company dedicated to "Remote work during COVID-19 pandemic" will be held in Azerbaijan on January 12, 2021, Tariyel Aghazada, program manager of SUP Startup Accelerator, told Trend on Dec. 24.

“The importance of simplifying online platforms for work from home during the pandemic, as well as the broad innovative opportunities created by Slack will be discussed at the event,” Aghazada said. “The benefits and positive impact of creating an Azerbaijani Slack community for local companies will be the main topic of discussion.”

"Official representative of the Slack platform Neve Gorri will deliver a speech at the event," the program manager added.

The event will be moderated by a representative of Slack company in Azerbaijan, author of blogs about technological and innovative projects, who supported the development of more than 50 local startups Aghazada.

The event participants will receive extensive and detailed information about the solutions which are offered by the Slack platform for the Azerbaijani audience, working remotely to improve the work efficiency and maintain stable communication within the company.

Moreover, the event is free and an unlimited number of participants may attend it. It will be broadcast live on Zoom and Facebook in English.

