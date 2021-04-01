Twitter leads in Mar.2021 ranking of most-used social networks in Azerbaijan
Latest
President Aliyev receives chief technology officer of Turkey’s Baykar Makine company and CEO of ASELSAN (PHOTO)
Decision to separate Zangazur from Azerbaijan and annex it to Armenia led to geographical divide of Turkic world - president
Karabakh issue could have been resolved peacefully long ago if pressure had been put on Armenia - Ilham Aliyev
Building of so-called parliament of so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” to be demolished - President Aliyev