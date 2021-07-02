Bakcell subscribers will use the “Citizen” type “Asan Imza” service free of charge

Bakcell subscribers are freed from paying monthly subscription fee for “Citizen” type “Asan Imza” Service starting from the 1st of July 2021.

This opportunity is available for all citizens, who have joined the service in the period from June 20, 2020, as well as all citizens who start using the service as of the 1st of July, 2021. It should be recalled that previously, the monthly subscription fee for this service was 2.50 AZN.

Note that “Asan Imza” service can be activated on an existing mobile number, and there is no need to purchase a new number to use the service. By using a number with active “Asan Imza” service, the subscribers are able to receive important messages from government agencies and other e-service providers directly to the said number.

In order to activate this service, the subscribers will need to bring their ID document to one of the Customer Care Service centers of Bakcell and get an “Asan Imza” SIM card. Afterwards, they shall apply to of the Asan Certificate Services Center of State Tax Service in order to activate the Asan Imza certificate on their SIM.

“Asan Imza” service can be used by physical persons (citizens), legal entities, physical persons engaged in entrepreneurship activities, as well as representatives of government and self-governing bodies.

Users who activate the “Citizen” type of “Asan Imza” service completely free of charge, receive the opportunity to have remote access to more than 1000 electronic services provided by public and private organizations in Azerbaijan.