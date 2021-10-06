Russia sees Turkmenistan’s digital sector as promising for joint projects – ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.06

Russian assesses the digital sector of Turkmenistan as promising for the exchange of experience and the implementation of joint projects, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Russia told Trend.

According to the information, at present, Turkmenistan has taken an active course towards digitalization, approved the Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy in Turkmenistan for 2019-2025. The concept is aimed at the growth of business and investment activity, the introduction of advanced methods of public administration, the creation of new jobs.

"We see that Russia and Turkmenistan are following a similar path, implementing national programs for the development of the digital economy. In this regard, we assess the digital sector of Turkmenistan as promising for the exchange of experience and the implementation of joint projects," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that in the messaging system in the field of e-government, ‘smart cities’, which are security, network security, creation of information infrastructure, as well as advanced training of employees of the communications industry of Turkmenistan and training students in specialties in the field of ICT.

"The mentioned proposals are discussed in regular interdepartmental contacts, as well as at annual meetings of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission for Economic Cooperation," the ministry said.

In particular, the directions were announced on March 31, 2021, within the framework of the meeting of the Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media of Russia Maksut Shadayev with the Chairman of the Turkmen Communications Agency Khadzhimyrat Khudaygulyev, during which the parties discussed the exchange of experience in the field of the digital economy, the training of highly qualified specialists in the field of ICT and cybersecurity, the development of transit routes through the territories of Russia and Turkmenistan.

It is noted that an agreement has been reached on the mutual conduct of business missions based on the results of checking the epidemiological situation.

"At the same time, a number of companies are already operating in Turkmenistan and are implementing projects in the field of telecommunications and information security. Among the plans used in the near future, special attention is paid to ‘smart cities’, digitalization of economic sectors, digitalization in the field of education," the ministry emphasized.

