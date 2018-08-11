Uzbek-Korean gas chemical company announces tender

11 August 2018 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Refinery in Turkmenistan announces tender
Tenders 10 August 11:59
Uzbek-Korean Gas Chemical Company holds tender for supply of spare parts
Tenders 10 August 09:41
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for supply of chemicals
Tenders 8 August 09:19
Mobile operator of Uzbekistan announces tender
Tenders 6 August 15:24
Uzbek-Korean company announces tender
Turkmenistan 4 August 11:24
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for chemical supply
Tenders 2 August 16:46
Latest
Kazakhstan announces projected volumes of grain harvest
Economy news 10:25
Iran, Iraq trading in national currencies
Economy news 10:18
Agent banking may appear in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:54
UN working languages be studied in Turkmenistan's special schools
Turkmenistan 09:52
Turkmenistan's envoy assumes duties in Tajikistan
Turkmenistan 09:40
Pakistan rejects discovery of oil reserves near borders with Iran
Oil&Gas 09:40
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan over 80 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Turkmenistan starts producing briquetted coal
Economy news 09:34
Why Southern Gas Corridor got sanctions waiver by US?
Oil&Gas 09:33