Turkmen company extends tender to buy spare parts for mobile connection equipment

25 May 2019 10:09 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan approves members of intergovernmental economic committee with Austria
Turkmenistan 24 May 20:59
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya State Concern plans deal with Russian company
Economy 24 May 18:29
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender for purchase of Hilliard filter elements
Tenders 24 May 18:00
Lukoil Uzbekistan announces tender for purchase of corrosion inhibitor
Tenders 24 May 16:38
Uzbek Neftegazinvest announces tender to buy converters
Tenders 24 May 16:20
CPC-Kazakhstan buys electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 24 May 15:54
Latest
China's top banking regulator says yuan bears will suffer 'heavy losses
World 10:17
Foreign gymnasts at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku speak Azerbaijani (VIDEO) (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan 10:15
Volume of wholesale trade in Uzbekistan amounts to over $ 2 billion
Economy 10:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:48
Argentina happy with level of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan - ambassador
Politics 09:47
Nursultan Nazarbayev granted status of life-time Honorary President of Turkic Council
Kazakhstan 09:45
Deloitte: Azerbaijan should count on a moderate price level
Oil&Gas 09:30
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends iftar ceremony (PHOTO)
Politics 09:14
Most of daily turnover of Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market
Finance 08:54