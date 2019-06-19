CPC-Kazakhstan to purchase bearings via tender

19 June 2019 09:55 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Italy leads by Kazakh oil import volume
Oil&Gas 18 June 17:51
Uzbek Neftegazinvest to buy valves via tender
Tenders 18 June 17:42
Aluminum manufacturing, export drops in Kazakhstan
Economy 18 June 16:57
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for purchase of pumps
Tenders 18 June 16:25
Kazakhstan to expand export routes
Economy 18 June 16:24
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for purchase of spare parts
Tenders 18 June 15:33
Latest
Iranian currency rates for June 19
Business 11:04
Rouhani predicts economic growth for Iran
Iran 11:03
Norm Cement is organizer of first Int’l Concrete Conference in Azerbaijan
Society 11:00
Iranian official reveals country’s economic figures for 5 years
Business 10:58
Russia, Iran to jointly construct thermal power plants
Business 10:57
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:54
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 19
Finance 10:52
U.S. Embassy Sponsors American Sports Envoy's Visit to Azerbaijan
Business 10:44
Japan says G20 summit to debate trade including WTO reform
Other News 10:40