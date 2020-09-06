Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry opens tender to buy grape planting material

Tenders 6 September 2020 17:01 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry opens tender to buy grape planting material
Latest
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry opens tender to buy grape planting material Tenders 17:01
Central Bank of Iran: number of exchange checks grows Finance 17:00
IKCO car production raised by 40% Business 16:51
Amiran Gamkrelidze: Most likely, Adjara TV cluster will not be formed Georgia 16:49
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 16:41
Japan braces for Typhoon Haishen as 1.8 mln people ordered to evacuate Other News 16:12
Istanbul welcomes new city hospital as COVID-19 recoveries exceed 250K Turkey 15:33
147 coronavirus-positive patients in critical condition Kazakhstan 15:18
Tamiz Shahar company opens tender to attract services of special lifting equipment Tenders 14:52
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 6 Society 14:50
Georgia reports 29 new coronavirus cases Georgia 14:47
Iran Economic Minister asks for improvement of banking services Business 14:38
Purchasing of wheat continues in Iran’s Markazi Province Business 14:20
Indonesia reports 3,444 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 85 new deaths Other News 13:41
UN in Kyrgyzstan calls on political parties to exercise caution and avoid spread of COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan 12:54
Turkey's jewelry export to int'l market plummets Turkey 12:50
Electric buses manufactured in Azerbaijan's Ganja may be supplied to Turkey, Central Asia Economy 12:31
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Yazd Province increases Business 12:17
Georgian Lagazi wine cellar plans to put dried fruit on market Business 12:07
Agricultural Insurance Fund talks about livestock insurance in Azerbaijan Economy 12:05
Several injured in stabbings in Birmingham, Britain -- police Europe 11:59
Airstrikes kill 8 militants in northern Afghanistan Other News 11:05
Senior Japan ruling party member suggests early election Other News 10:30
Number of Kyrgyzstanis cured of COVID-19 nearing 40,000 Kyrgyzstan 10:25
Ridiculed building in Turkey’s Kahramanmaraş set for demolition Turkey 10:16
Iran’s foreign trade value surpasses $24b Economy 10:15
EITI: Kazakhstan benefits from efforts to make its extractives sector more transparent Business 10:11
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 37 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
Adjara TV temporarily suspends broadcasting as one tests positive for coronavirus ICT 09:23
North Korea leader tours typhoon-hit area, directs recovery effort Other News 08:52
505 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus, total at 99,523 Kazakhstan 08:23
Number of COVID-19 recoveries hits 250,000 Turkey 08:13
Switzerland keen on promoting scientific, tourism ties with Iran Iran 08:11
Poland considers Turkmenistan important partner in energy sector Oil&Gas 08:03
Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake US 07:54
5.9-magnitude quake hits 132 km NW of Ternate, Indonesia World 07:09
Ousted Mali president Keita leaves country as transition talks begin Other News 06:19
Egypt confirms 130 new COVID-19 infections, 99,712 in total Arab World 05:02
Ecuador reports 118,045 COVID-19 cases, with 6,724 deaths World 03:41
Two French soldiers killed in Mali Other News 02:48
Peru allocates 3.9 bln USD to families affected by pandemic Other News 01:47
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 13 to 4,891 Russia 00:45
China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines Other News 00:08
Kazakhstan's crude petroleum oil exports to EU plummet amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 5 September 23:59
Iran discloses buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange Business 5 September 23:54
Turkey reveals cargo shipment volumes via its Tekirdag port Transport 5 September 23:41
Amiran Gamkrelidze does not rule out that the quarantine and isolation period will be further reduced Georgia 5 September 23:40
Kazakhstan ups its export to Denmark despite COVID-19 Business 5 September 23:34
Weekly review of transport sector in Azerbaijan Transport 5 September 23:19
Azerbaijan Defense Minister attended the closing ceremony of International Army Games-2020 (PHOTO) Society 5 September 22:44
Volume of tea leaves purchased from farmers in Iran announced Business 5 September 22:31
Azerbaijani MPs present football uniforms to IDP school children (VIDEO) Politics 5 September 22:04
Interest rates on government securities decline in Georgia Finance 5 September 22:03
Iran boosts volume of transits via Chabahar port Business 5 September 21:54
Cargo shipment data via Turkish Kocaeli port disclosed Transport 5 September 21:34
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani agricultural sector's financing Business 5 September 21:22
Azerbaijani servicemen will not participate in Caucasus-2020 exercises - Defense Ministry Politics 5 September 21:04
Livestock and poultry sale significantly down in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 5 September 21:03
Iran Khodro Industrial Group expands its manufacturing Business 5 September 20:39
Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss issues of expanding military cooperation Politics 5 September 20:34
Iran's saffron exports up Business 5 September 20:21
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on September 6 Oil&Gas 5 September 19:53
German ambassador to Georgia: Observation of 2020 elections in Georgia should be as strong and comprehensive as possible Georgia 5 September 19:21
EEC eyes to grant Uzbekistan observer status Uzbekistan 5 September 19:11
Iranian ambassador: one group of Iranians returned to Iran from Azerbaijan Society 5 September 19:07
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to rise again Finance 5 September 19:01
Azerbaijani president awards "Dostlug" order to Igor Sechin Politics 5 September 19:01
Cargo shipment data via Turkish Izmir port announced Transport 5 September 18:51
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Brazil Politics 5 September 18:45
Azerbaijan Defense Minister watchs final stage of the "Tank Biathlon" contest (PHOTO) Politics 5 September 18:41
Sedan production grows in Iran Iran 5 September 18:31
France expects more severe COVID cases in next 15 days Europe 5 September 18:09
Uzbekistan to stop liquefied gas export to Tajikistan Oil&Gas 5 September 17:34
Azerbaijan confirms 146 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 5 September 16:51
FAO to launch smart farming project in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 5 September 16:41
Export of Azerbaijani products to Kazakhstan grows Business 5 September 16:34
USAID talks about current projects to support women's entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan Business 5 September 15:47
IKEA's shopping centers arm buys San Francisco mall in its first US real estate deal Europe 5 September 14:55
LPG transshipment figures via Turkey's ports revealed Transport 5 September 14:45
Uzbekneftegaz JSC to buy geological equipment via tender Tenders 5 September 14:41
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical LLC to buy pump and compressor pipes via tender Tenders 5 September 14:40
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 5 Society 5 September 14:38
Kazakhstan to improve measures to counter shadow economy Business 5 September 14:37
Turkmenistan to increase carpet production Business 5 September 14:33
Airport in Uzbekistan to purchase anti-icing fluid via tender Tenders 5 September 14:31
Georgia sends invitations to international organizations and institutions to observe country’s elections Georgia 5 September 14:29
Price of chemical fertilizers increases in Iran Business 5 September 14:20
Iran to supply its military needs domestically Business 5 September 14:16
Turkmenistan increases production in agro-industrial sector Business 5 September 14:10
Energy Ministry: New power supply facilities commissioned in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 5 September 13:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 5 September 13:34
New facilities launched at Uzbekistan’s North Mubarek field Oil&Gas 5 September 13:23
Fishing tourism developing in Azerbaijan Tourism 5 September 13:12
Azerbaijan's AzerGold to purchase spare parts for generators via tender Tenders 5 September 12:41
USAID Supports Delivery of Food and Hygiene Supplies for 3,500 Vulnerable Families by Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (PHOTO) Society 5 September 12:38
Over 60 parties register for 2020 parliamentary elections in Georgia Georgia 5 September 12:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 5 September 12:23
New school year starts in Iran Society 5 September 12:14
Azerbaijani oil price continues to go down Finance 5 September 12:05
Turkmenistan reveals statistics of construction sector Construction 5 September 12:04
