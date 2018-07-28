Uzbekistan simplifies car rental, first services to appear soon

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan has allowed renting cars for a period of 30 days without a notary, Uzbek media reported.

The corresponding changes have been provided by amendments and additions to the civil code approved by the president of Uzbekistan.

Now, legal entities that provide services for the rental of cars and motor vehicles can conclude contracts with individuals in simple written form for up to 30 days.

To register a lease, only an international driving license will be required in addition to the passport. As a result, citizens of Uzbekistan and foreign tourists can rent a car for up to 30 days without notarizing and registering with the internal affairs bodies.

The first services for short-term car rental (car-sharing) are planned to be launched in four tourist centers of Uzbekistan – Bukhara, Tashkent, Samarkand and Khorezm.

