Tourism opportunities of Kazakh Turkestan city presented in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The tourism opportunities of Kazakhstan’s Turkestan city were presented in Baku, Trend reports referring to Kazakh Kazinform media.

The Tourism Center of Kazakhstan Turkestan city held an event entitled "Days of the Turkestan Region" in the capital of Azerbaijan.

The decision to assign the Turkestan city the status of a regional center, occupying a special place along the Great Silk Road, led to improving the city’s infrastructure, members of the Kazakh delegation said.

It was noted that today the city is becoming a center of attraction of tourists, and the interest of representatives of the tourism business and private investors in the region is growing.

Turkey, Malaysia to launch regular flights to Kazakhstan Representatives of Azerbaijani tourism companies, organizations in the field of tourism, tourism associations, national cultural funds and government agencies attended in the event.

The presentation was aimed at attracting tourists to the Turkestan region and creation of common tourist routes.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news