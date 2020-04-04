MFA: Georgia continues to bring citizens back from abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4

About 600 Georgian citizens were brought from Poland to their homeland amid coronavirus spread, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

As reported, the Warsaw – Tbilisi – Warsaw flight was carried out on April 3.

The ministry noted that a number of Georgian citizens still remains in Poland. The Embassy communicates with them on a daily basis.

As reported, the Government of Georgia continues the process of the gradual return of citizens from abroad and works on additional flights.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 156 on April 4.

Georgian Health Minister Yekaterina Tikaradze predicts an increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus by the end of April.

According to Tikaradze, it is possible that this number will amount to several hundred infected daily.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

