Poland supports idea of developing multimodal transport corridors passing Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Poland supports the idea of developing the multimodal transport corridors connecting Europe and Asia, including those passing through South Caucasus, Press Office Director at Poland’s Foreign Ministry Andrzej Fąfara told Trend.

"This route can be an important element of the EU's connectivity policy as well. It should strengthen of multidimensional cooperation between the EU and the Eastern Partnership countries, including Azerbaijan," he said.

Fąfara said no doubt COVID-19 has brought the new reality also to global logistics and transportation.

"Though passenger flights were and in large extent still are temporarily suspended, the demand for medical cargo air transportation services has grown significantly and entities from our two countries were recently cooperating in this field," he noted.

Fąfara went on to add that Polish – Azerbaijani political and economic relations are close.

"Poland considers Azerbaijan as its very important economic partner in the region of South Caucasus. According to the Polish data, value of goods exported from Poland to Azerbaijan in 2019 reached $83 million and Azerbaijani exports to Poland was around $5 million. Poland is the sixth supplier of goods to Azerbaijan among EU countries. Those figures are satisfactory neither to Poland, nor to Azerbaijan. It’s too early to give exact numbers for this year as we don’t have trade statistics for the first half of 2020 yet. What we can say is that the first months of 2020 has shown positive dynamics in our bilateral trade but the COVID–19 pandemic will have for sure its negative impact on economic cooperation between the two countries," he said.

Fąfara expressed confidence that the trade office of the Polish Agency for Trade and Investment opened two years ago in Landmark complex in Baku and Azerbaijani Trade Representation in Warsaw are effectively working to provide companies from the two countries with needed information and useful contacts to develop further our bilateral business cooperation.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn