Georgia decreases mandatory quarantine & self-isolation time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Individuals will have to spend 12 days instead of 14 in quarantine or self isolation in Georgia, according to a new decree which comes into force starting August 12, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The decree, which is valid through December 30, 2020, also reads that:

- Foreign citizens or people entering Tbilisi-controlled territory or individuals who had contact with COVID-19 patients will have to spend 12 days in quarantine.

- Individuals entering the country on official visits must present the results of a coronavirus test conducted in the preceding 72 hours. These individuals must be tested for the coronavirus every 72 hours over the course of 12 days.

- If a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test shows that an individual (on an official visit) has already had the coronavirus previously, he/she will be free from additional tests while in Georgia.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356