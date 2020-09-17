Flights from Georgian Kutaisi to Riga to be resumed
The flights from Georgia's Kutaisi to Latvia's Riga will be resumed, Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said, Trend reports via Georgian media.
He made the remark during a government meeting.
The WIZZ AIR low-coster will carry out the flights.
At this stage, only one flight will be carried out a week, added prime minister.
“A key component of our adaptation policy is that at this stage, we must fight the spread of the virus in a targeted manner. As of today, the priority is the economic recovery of the country, its speed and our citizens health. We have the opportunity to do so,” stressed Gakharia.
