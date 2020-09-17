Flights from Georgian Kutaisi to Riga to be resumed

Transport 17 September 2020 16:25 (UTC+04:00)
Flights from Georgian Kutaisi to Riga to be resumed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.17

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The flights from Georgia's Kutaisi to Latvia's Riga will be resumed, Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark during a government meeting.

The WIZZ AIR low-coster will carry out the flights.

At this stage, only one flight will be carried out a week, added prime minister.

“A key component of our adaptation policy is that at this stage, we must fight the spread of the virus in a targeted manner. As of today, the priority is the economic recovery of the country, its speed and our citizens health. We have the opportunity to do so,” stressed Gakharia.

---

