Capital of Kazakhstan Astana marks its 20th anniversary (PHOTO)

The main city of the Republic of Kazakhstan Astana marks its 20th anniversary since gaining the official status of the capital city.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the corresponding decree on July 6, 1997. Today Astana is the political and economic center of the Eurasian continent.

Financing of Akmola construction came from foreign investments. “We’ve managed to get foreign investments under a 10-year non-interest loan. Many landmarks and facilities in the city were built thanks to grants and Astana authorities didn’t have to provide any refunds,” the president of Kazakhstan said.

In one of his interviews President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev revealed that 20 years ago the contest for Astana city development had sparked intense interest among world-renowned architects.

Over 50 projects from Japan, the U.S., Austrlia, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, Finland, the Republic of Korea, Bulgaria and other countries were submitted.

Of 50, 27 were selected for the contest. Prominent Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa was picked as the winner of the context. His ‘Principle of Life’ project was the most original one.

Construction of the Baiterek Monument, the symbol of the city and its main landmark, began in 2002. It was designed by architect Akmurza Rustembekov.

World leaders and foreign dignitaries often visit the monument.

It gives a bird’s eye view of the entire city.

A year later construction of the headquarters of the largest oil & gas company commenced. Construction of the Akorda presidential residence began afterwards.

Basically, the city was built in just a decade.

Astana has become not just a capital city, but a venue of high-level international meetings, talks and summits.

In 2017, it successfully hosted the EXPO-2017 exhibition bringing together over 40 countries of the world.

The theme of the EXPO-2017, The Future Energy, shows Kazakhstan’s spirit and its strive to move forward, prosper and soar to new heights.

Since 1997 Astana’s population has more than tripled. It made 1, 026,181 as of November 1, 2017. 75-80 newborns come into this world every day at the perinatal centers of the city.

