US dollar dips at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange

Kazakhstan 29 April 2021 10:03 (UTC+04:00)
US dollar dips at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.29

Trend:

Following the results of trading on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), the US dollar fell in price against the Kazakh tenge, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

As a result of morning trading on the KASE, the US dollar fell in price compared to the evening of April 28 by 1.49 tenge - to 427.81 tenge per US dollar.

The official rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of April 29 settled at 429.33 tenge per US dollar.

According to the website Kurs.kz, the average dollar selling rate in exchange offices in Almaty is 428.77 tenge, purchases - 427.28 tenge.

In exchange offices of Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan, the dollar is sold on average at 427.5 tenge, bought at 428.6 tenge.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan restores &quot;Welcome to Jabrayil&quot; billboard in liberated Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan restores "Welcome to Jabrayil" billboard in liberated Jabrayil (PHOTO)
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken calls President Aliyev
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken calls President Aliyev
Azerbaijani president holds talks with president of World Economic Forum (UPDATE)
Azerbaijani president holds talks with president of World Economic Forum (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Group of journalists begin visit to Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Gubadly (PHOTO) Society 11:15
Azerbaijani satellite operator announces 1Q2021 export revenues ICT 11:10
Azerbaijan shares data on spending of foreigners via bank cards Finance 11:05
Turkmenistan, Turkey aim to boost relations in number of areas Business 10:56
Azerbaijan shares data on precious metals prices Finance 10:43
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 29 Uzbekistan 10:43
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise Finance 10:41
SOCAR Polymer remains as leading exporter in private sector in Azerbaijan Business 10:41
Bulk of 2M2021 industrial production volume in Baku falls on mining industry Business 10:31
Saipem’s liquidity rises amid new bond issuance Oil&Gas 10:27
Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake Arab World 10:20
Intel to build new Haifa campus, hiring 1,000 Israel 10:08
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.29 Finance 10:03
US dollar dips at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Kazakhstan 10:03
Georgia reveals list of most expensive properties sold via auction Business 09:55
Honeywell says Industry 4.0 to enable quick return to growth post-COVID Oil&Gas 09:52
Major terrorist attack prevented in Istanbul Turkey 09:49
How is Honeywell driving Industry 4.0 forward? Oil&Gas 09:45
U.S. to send more than $100 mln in COVID supplies to India US 09:44
Iranian currency rates for April 29 Finance 09:43
Russian Tatneft, Kazakh KazMunayGas developing projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 09:42
India's coronavirus infections cross 18 million Other News 09:39
Honeywell creates new category of software for digitalization Oil&Gas 09:38
Revenues of global media from viewership exceeds ad revenues - WAN-IFRA Economy 09:34
Azerbaijan restores "Welcome to Jabrayil" billboard in liberated Jabrayil (PHOTO) Politics 09:30
Iran Khodro Co. talks ECU platform design Business 09:24
TAP’s gas supplies to Italy up by 54% Oil&Gas 09:21
Current account deficit to narrow in Georgia Finance 08:49
Apple reports Q2 results with record revenue ICT 08:26
Iran CBI allows import payments with crypto currencies Finance 08:08
Turkey to buy 50 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine Turkey 07:30
Romania identifies areas to enhance bilateral co-op with Azerbaijan Business 07:30
Kazakhstan reports 2 883 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:18
Jordan to lift Friday lockdown Arab World 06:25
Denmark tightens restrictions on travel from India Europe 05:42
EU’s support to agriculture in Georgia mostly held under ENPARD program - EU Delegation Business 05:01
Sri Lanka, China vow to enhance pragmatic cooperation in all sectors Other News 04:28
Sudan suspends effect of naval base agreement with Russia, media reports say Other News 03:35
India sets world record with 360,960 new coronavirus cases over day Other News 02:49
Northern Ireland First Minister Foster to step down after party revolt Europe 01:51
Georgian plans to launch pilot green hydrogen project Oil&Gas 01:02
Thousands of Colombians march to protest government tax proposals Economy 00:45
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken calls President Aliyev Politics 00:23
ADB projects investments to remain major driver of Uzbekistan’s economic growth Uzbekistan 28 April 23:59
France arrests 7 Italian leftist militants it harboured for decades Europe 28 April 23:30
Cost of paid services for Azerbaijan's Baku residents shrinks Finance 28 April 22:19
Azerbaijan building pilot photovoltaic power plant Oil&Gas 28 April 22:17
Azerbaijan discloses share of loans issued to groups of borrowers in portfolio of Credit Implementation Agency Finance 28 April 22:16
Consumption of steel products in Iran Business 28 April 22:16
Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 tax revenues into state budget increases Finance 28 April 22:14
Water facilities to be put into operation in Iran Oil&Gas 28 April 22:13
Georgia plans to build three solar power plants Oil&Gas 28 April 22:12
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on May 1 Oil&Gas 28 April 22:11
National Bank of Georgia increases refinancing rate Finance 28 April 22:11
Bulk of construction work performed in Baku in 2M201 falls on private enterprises Construction 28 April 22:11
Imported cement must comply with national standard – Kazakhstan’s ministry Kazakhstan 28 April 22:09
Bank of Georgia supports expansion of Metekhi Keramiks company Business 28 April 22:09
Assembly of electric vehicles to be launched in Uzbekistan’s Fergana industrial zone Transport 28 April 22:09
Another sponsor of Turkmenistan’s forum on attracting investments in oil, gas sector identified Oil&Gas 28 April 22:07
Asian Development Bank predicts expansion of fiscal policy in Azerbaijan Finance 28 April 22:07
National Bank of Georgia plans to increase larization of deposits Finance 28 April 22:06
Georgian Enguri HPP rehabilitation works finish Oil&Gas 28 April 22:05
Georgia, Lithuania highlight importance of further deepening economic relations Business 28 April 22:05
Inflation to start reduction from 2022 in Georgia - NBG Finance 28 April 22:03
Fiscal deficit to narrow but remain high in Georgia Business 28 April 22:02
Agriculture occupies relatively small share of exports in Georgia Business 28 April 22:02
German KfW to provide funds for Georgian environment and energy sectors Finance 28 April 22:00
Turkey reports over 40 400 COVID-19 cases Turkey 28 April 21:35
Uzbek republican currency exchange places 5-year government securities on auction Finance 28 April 20:54
Journalists visit Azykh cave in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend, liberated from Armenian occupation (PHOTO Azerbaijan 28 April 20:35
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers decreases rates of export customs duties on some goods Economy 28 April 20:30
SOCAR’s Petkim receives award from International Finance magazine Oil&Gas 28 April 19:55
Azerbaijan Airlines suspends some flights to Turkey Transport 28 April 18:53
Iran calls on developed countries to strengthen fight against COVID-19 Politics 28 April 18:20
Low-cost Airline of Azerbaijan - Buta Airways to start operating special flights to Ankara Economy 28 April 18:11
Boeing freighter to strengthen Azerbaijan's regional transport hub status - minister Transport 28 April 18:01
WAN-IFRA discloses revenues of global media outlets for 2020 Economy 28 April 17:57
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for maintenance Tenders 28 April 17:56
Israel’s largest thermal solar technology provider eyes to build power plant in Georgia Oil&Gas 28 April 17:54
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling Finance 28 April 17:53
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 28 April 17:52
Kazakhstan’s Nostrum to maximize output from Chinarevskoye field Oil&Gas 28 April 17:52
Hungarian SmartSet International Ltd. eyes IT technologies projects in Kazakhstan ICT 28 April 17:51
Azerbaijan and Russia sign Protocol on economic co-op (PHOTO) Politics 28 April 17:50
Belpochta of Belarus, Turkmenistan’s Turkmenpost to continue co-op Business 28 April 17:45
Biden’s statement on 1915 events is contrary to historical facts - former Turkish FM Politics 28 April 17:44
Airport in Uzbekistan opens tender for reconstruction of customs checkpoints Tenders 28 April 17:34
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for purchase of medical equipment Tenders 28 April 17:34
Tesla says bitcoin investment worth $2.48 billion US 28 April 17:25
Azerbaijan unveils average monthly salary of workers in Baku for Jan. 2021 Finance 28 April 17:17
Capitalization of most Azerbaijani banks shows positive dynamics - ADB Finance 28 April 17:16
Armenia exploited most of mineral deposits in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli - exploration service (PHOTO) Society 28 April 17:16
Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission signs 6 MoUs Business 28 April 17:10
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 28 Society 28 April 17:10
Azerbaijan confirms 1,402 more COVID-19 cases, 2,238 recoveries Society 28 April 17:04
Iran’s Mobarakeh Steel Company sets new production record Business 28 April 16:58
Iran and Turkey trade declines Business 28 April 16:48
Saudi National Bank posts 20 percent rise in quarterly profit Arab World 28 April 16:32
Romanian IT GRUP in Azerbaijan to establish co-op with companies from Central Asia, Africa Economy 28 April 16:31
Problems with Iran's steel exports surface in statistics Business 28 April 16:30
All news