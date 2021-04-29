US dollar dips at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.29

Trend:

Following the results of trading on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), the US dollar fell in price against the Kazakh tenge, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

As a result of morning trading on the KASE, the US dollar fell in price compared to the evening of April 28 by 1.49 tenge - to 427.81 tenge per US dollar.

The official rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of April 29 settled at 429.33 tenge per US dollar.

According to the website Kurs.kz, the average dollar selling rate in exchange offices in Almaty is 428.77 tenge, purchases - 427.28 tenge.

In exchange offices of Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan, the dollar is sold on average at 427.5 tenge, bought at 428.6 tenge.