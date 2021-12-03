724 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Over the past day, 724 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 973,769 cases were identified in the country, of which 12,734 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 1,231 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 939,566.
Latest
