Kazakhstan sketches out egg export hike to Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 17. Kazakhstan wishes to increase exports of chicken eggs to Russia, Trend reports.

This was stated during a meeting between the Deputy Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Russia, Serik Zhumangarin and Alexey Overchuk.

At the meeting, it was noted that the Russian side addressed the Kazakh side with a request to increase the supply of chicken eggs to their retail chains.

In this regard, Serik Zhumangarin instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to consider this issue as soon as possible and find the possibility of increasing the supply of Kazakh products to the border regions of the Russia.

To note, over the 11 months of 2023, Kazakhstan exported about 186.6 million chicken eggs to Russia, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, the parties also positively assessed the opening of transit of Russian pork from 45 regions of Russia through Kazakhstan and the abolition of restrictions on the supply of Kazakh livestock products to Russia from January 15, 2024.