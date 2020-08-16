Kyrgyzstan to increase export of ecologically clean agricultural products

Kyrgyzstan 16 August 2020 10:25 (UTC+04:00)
“Kyrgyzstan will increase the volume of exports of ecologically clean agricultural products,” the country’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said, Trend reports citing Kabar.kg.

In an interview to the radio station Birinchi radio of the Public TV and Radio Broadcasting Corporation, Jeenbekov noted that especially developed countries with a high standard of living are interested in such clean products, recalling that Kyrgyzstan is a member of the World Trade Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, and has a preferential GSP + status.

“Neighboring China is also a big market for us. Work has already begun on the export of products to China. Work in this direction will be intensified. We have prepared our laboratories and are ready to enter international market,” Jeenbekov stressed.

The president added that in order to enter foreign markets, it is necessary to produce and increase the volume of food that meets the requirements.

“For this it is necessary to improve the production technology and provide a sufficient amount of raw materials. We will resolve these issues through cluster projects. Sources of financing have already been identified. To enter the foreign market, we have projects for the construction of logistics centers, funds have already been found,” the head of state said.

He also stressed that support will be provided to entrepreneurs at the expense of internal resources, since the creation of a favorable business environment is a key requirement of national strategic development.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov stressed that the issue of creating an Export-Import Development Bank, which will also affect business support, is being considered.

