82 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan reported on Saturday 82 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 87,321 the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The new cases included 55 in the capital city of Bishkek, 19 in Chui Oblast, 5 in Issyk-Kul Oblast and 3 in Jalal-Abad Oblast.

The headquarters reported 84 new recoveries and one more virus related death over the past day, taking the total recoveries to 84,130 and the death toll to 1,488.

Meanwhile, 395 people are hospitalized across the country and 363 patients are receiving treatment at home.

The country conducted 3,824 COVID-19 medical tests during the last 24 hours.