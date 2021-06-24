Vegetables and fruits in Kyrgyzstan rise in price by 16.4%

In June this year, compared with May, prices for fruits and vegetables in Kyrgyzstan as a whole increased by 16.4 percent, the National Statistics Committee reported, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to data, vegetables rose in price during this period by 19.5 percent, fruits - by 6.4 percent (due to the increase in prices for fresh fruits - by 7.0 percent). At the same time, the highest rise in price was noted for carrots - 1.6 times, potatoes - 36.3 percent, apricots - 2.2 times and apples - 15.4 percent.

In Bishkek, retail prices for potatoes exceeded the national average (KGS 58.44 per kg). The highest price increase for carrots was recorded in Batken (KGS 77.40 per kg) and Naryn (KGS 75.46 per kg) regions and in Bishkek (KGS 75.09 per kg).