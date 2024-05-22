Money transfers from US to Kyrgyzstan on rise

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 22. The amount of money sent to Kyrgyzstan via international money transfer systems from the US amounted to $5.2 million in March 2024, which is 15.5 percent more than $4.5 million in the same month of 2023, Trend reports.

According to the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, the figure increased by 15.5 percent compared to $4.5 million in February 2024.

Overall, money transfers from non-CIS countries to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $17.1 million this March, which is 11 percent more than in February ($15.4 million). Besides the US, $1.4 million came from Türkiye, and $10.5 million from other non-CIS countries. Meanwhile, $208 million in transfers came from CIS countries.

The total amount of money sent to Kyrgyzstan via international money transfer systems was $225.1 million in March 2024, which is a 19.3 percent decrease compared to March 2023 ($279.2 million).