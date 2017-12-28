Tajikistan rose on the World Bank’s ranking for 5 positions

28 December 2017 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Among 153 countries of the world Tajikistan is on the 108th place in the ranking of the best countries for doing business. The ranking was compiled by the American magazine Forbes and was published on December 21 on the website of this magazine, Khovar reports.

In the graph of Tajikistan it is noted that the GDP of the republic increased by 6.9% last year, the population of the country was 8.5 million people, GDP per capita – 800 dollars.

Among the countries of Central Asia, Kazakhstan occupies a relatively high place in the ranking – 65th. Uzbekistan is located on the 99th place, Kyrgyzstan – on the 123rd place. Turkmenistan is not in the ranking.

The best countries for doing business are recognized the United Kingdom, New Zealand and the Netherlands. The ranking is closed by Haiti, Gambia and Chad.

The Forbes evaluates 153 countries by 15 criteria, such as property rights, degree of introducing innovation, level of taxation, technology, corruption, freedom (personal, commercial and financial), bureaucracy and investor protection.

We will note that in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 ranking published in early November, Tajikistan ranked 128th among 190 countries.

The World Bank report noted that two reforms have been implemented in Tajikistan over the past year – simplified the procedure for setting up businesses by increasing the minimum income for educational VAT registration and eliminated one procedure to simplify property registration.

These reforms allowed Tajikistan to rise on the World Bank’s ranking by five positions.

