EU helping Turkmenistan raise professionalism of state employees

The EU is implementing a project titled “Enhancing the Civil Service Potential” in Turkmenistan, the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper reported.

The project, which is being implemented jointly with the Civil Service Academy under the President of Turkmenistan, is aimed at raising the professional level of state employees, studying international experience, acquaintance with innovative methods of European higher schools and research centers.

The Civil Service Academy was established September 2008.

The academy has experience of working with international organizations. Thus, with the assistance of the country office of the United Nations Development Program, a joint project titled “Support to the Civil Service Academy under the President of Turkmenistan” is being implemented.

The academy actively cooperates with the United Nations Population Fund, which provides technical support.

