EU helping Turkmenistan raise professionalism of state employees

12 September 2018 20:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 12

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The EU is implementing a project titled “Enhancing the Civil Service Potential” in Turkmenistan, the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper reported.

The project, which is being implemented jointly with the Civil Service Academy under the President of Turkmenistan, is aimed at raising the professional level of state employees, studying international experience, acquaintance with innovative methods of European higher schools and research centers.

The Civil Service Academy was established September 2008.

The academy has experience of working with international organizations. Thus, with the assistance of the country office of the United Nations Development Program, a joint project titled “Support to the Civil Service Academy under the President of Turkmenistan” is being implemented.

The academy actively cooperates with the United Nations Population Fund, which provides technical support.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Private livestock complexes being built in north Turkmenistan
Economy news 15:51
Turkmenistan talks progress in construction of TAPI gas pipeline
Oil&Gas 15:15
Iran president's chief of staff in Ashgabat for trade talks
Politics 12:33
Juncker calls on EU to flex global muscle as U.S. retreats
Europe 12:28
EU's Juncker eyes Africa free trade pact
Europe 12:18
Time announced for next round of talks on new EU-Azerbaijan partnership agreement
Politics 11 September 17:17
Latest
Belarus, Uzbekistan to sign agreement on social, economic co-op
Uzbekistan 21:55
Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee to control land plots via satellite system
ICT 20:41
Contracts for $100M expected to be signed at Belarusian-Uzbek business forum
Uzbekistan 20:39
Azerbaijan ready for intensive talks to resolve Karabakh conflict - FM
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:30
KASE launching Eurobonds trading with settlements in US dollars
Kazakhstan 20:28
Azerbaijan to expand use of e-land cadastre registration system (PHOTO)
Economy news 20:15
Iran supplying internet services to Iraq, minister says
Business 20:02
Internet usage in Azerbaijan increases: ITU
ICT 19:55
ADB may assist corporate development of Uzbekneftegaz
Uzbekistan 19:40