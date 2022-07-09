ESCAP promotes greenhouse gas monitoring in Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) promotes the quality management of greenhouse gas emission inventories in Turkmenistan, a source in the ESCAP told Trend.

"Recently, ESCAP, in cooperation with the UN Resident Coordinator and UN Country Team in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan), organized a special national online seminar based on our methodology. After completing the training and completing the tasks, the technical experts who participated in the seminar developed their skills in maintaining and providing high-quality greenhouse gas emission inventories, which lay the foundation for the development of their monitoring, reporting, and verification systems, as well as for improving the national transparency framework in accordance with the requirements of the Paris Agreement," said the source.

At the same time, ESCAP, together with UN Resident Coordinators and UN Country Teams, is exploring the possibility of supporting both Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries in digitizing their greenhouse gas emission inventories and collecting data.

"This will make it possible to provide information online to all interested parties when planning long-term low-emission development strategies and national plans for zero emissions of carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases," ESCAP said.