Belarus, Uzbekistan to sign agreement on social, economic co-op

12 September 2018 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

During the Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Uzbekistan, an intergovernmental agreement on social and economic cooperation for 2019-2023 will be concluded between Belarus and Uzbekistan, said the Belarus ambassador to Uzbekistan, Leonid Marinich, BELTA reported.

"The agreement will be signed tomorrow. This is a comprehensive agreement on cooperation between Belarus and Uzbekistan," Marinich said.

The document will deal with the development of cooperation in industry, agriculture, defense, science and technology.

After the talks between the presidents, the countries intend to sign about 15 documents.

In addition, a number of agreements and contracts will be concluded during the Belarus-Uzbekistan forum on business and inter-regional cooperation, which is taking place in Tashkent these days.

