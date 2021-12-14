Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan increase cargo transportation via optimization of tariffs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.14

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan increased cargo transportation via optimization of tariffs for the transit of Uzbek goods through the territory of Azerbaijan. Director of the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan Eldor Aripov said this at the webinar "25 years of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan," Trend reports.

He also noted the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the transport and logistics sector.

"Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have great prospects in the development of cooperation in the transport and logistics sphere," Aripov said.

According to the director of the institute, new great prospects will appear with the establishment of the Trans-Afghan corridor, the implementation of the route from China through Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan, and the restoration of the Zangezur corridor.

"These routes will create a single transport network between our countries, which will increase cargo transportation, expand opportunities for trade with both China and the European Union," Aripov said.

