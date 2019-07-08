Iran to commission petrochemical project

8 July 2019 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran increased uranium enrichment to 4.5%
Nuclear Program 15:55
Iran's exports via its Khorramshahr port up by 56%
Business 15:32
Iranian currency rates for July 7
Business 15:07
Iran exports 373,000 tones of products via Qasr-e Shirin County
Iran 15:02
Iran's exports via Razavi Khorasan province almost reaches one million tons
Business 14:50
Oil rises as tensions around Iran's nuclear program simmer
World 14:33
Latest
Turkey may increase departure tax
Turkey 15:58
How will US-China trade war affect gas markets?
Oil&Gas 15:55
Iran increased uranium enrichment to 4.5%
Nuclear Program 15:55
Analyst talks on extension of OPEC+ deal
Oil&Gas 15:51
Two major adverse effects of US-China trade tension
Economy 15:51
Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 150M manats
Finance 15:49
Pope defends migrants after clashes between Italy and rescue ships
Other News 15:41
Azerbaijan-Russia trade growing - minister (PHOTO)
Business 15:38
US-China tariff hikes could take extra 0.2-0.3 percentage points out of global growth
Economy 15:37