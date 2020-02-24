Iranian National Committee on Combating Coronavirus to hold meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The meeting of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus in Iran will be held under the chairmanship of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Feb. 25, Spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabiei said at the press-conference in Iran, Trend reports referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN).

“All structures of the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education are constantly working to combat coronavirus in the country,” said the official.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 60 people have been infected, 12 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the WHO (World Health Organization) has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicine to the infected.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,360 people have died and over 79,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.