Rouhani: Whole world must fight coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The whole world must work together to fight the coronavirus, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRINN.

According to Rouhani, in the current situation, countries must create conditions for economic and trade activities.

Rouhani added that the US could lift sanctions against Iran by making concessions in the current situation with the spread of the coronavirus.

The president said that even once, the US could show that it is not against the Iranian people. However, the US did not take this step.

"Despite US sanctions, the Iranian government has provided $10 billion for troubled businesses and other issues," he said.

According to Rouhani, Iran is running a major test under sanctions. The Iranian people and state are making great strides as part of a historic test to fight the coronavirus.

Rouhani said that different countries around the world have used different methods to fight the coronavirus. Iran uses the experience of some countries in the fight against coronavirus.

"A number of plans prepared by specialists in Iran have been gradually implemented. Some restrictive steps and a number of drastic measures have been taken in the last 10-12 days. Because there was no other way to protect the safety of citizens," he added.

The president said that it was decided to inform the family and workplace of the infected person and anyone who hid the disease would be held accountable in Iran.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 44,600 people have been infected, 2,898 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 14,600 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.