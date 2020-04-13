Iran to issue work permit for new businesses in 3 days

TEHRAN,Iran,April 13

Trend:

Iran is to facilitate the process of starting new businesses by reducing the process of issuing work permits from 72 days to 3 days, said Ali Firouzi, an official in Iran's Ministry of Economic Affairs, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

"The plan to issue work permit in shorter period is on the agenda and will be finalized in May, since the 72 days negatively affects the country's businesses ,"said Firouzi.

"The following process include registering a company, obtaining economic code, value added tax, insurance code and publishing official advertisement in a newspaper," he said.

"We have collaborated with the related organization to create the optimal model in the shortest time," he added.

"At the moment the process has been slowed down due to coronavirus spread but we are trying to implement the plan," he said.

The official has indicated that Iran's judiciary has agreed to open a specific complex for trade lawsuits.

"The Chamber of Commerce is to provide a location for the following court while the judiciary has given its confirmation to the Minister of Economic Affairs, so all the judicial files in trade will be assessed in a specific court," he added.